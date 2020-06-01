Image caption Police said three men were attacked on Milliken Road in Kilbarchan

A man has appeared in court after three cyclists were hurt in a stabbing in Renfrewshire.

The cyclists were on a path near Nether Johnstone Small Holdings, on Milliken Road in Kilbarchan at about 22:20 on Wednesday when an attack took place.

Two men, aged 37 and 29, were seriously hurt and taken to hospital and an 18-year-old suffered minor facial injuries.

Alan Cadle, 30, from Johnstone, appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court.

He made no plea to charges of assault to severe injury and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was released on bail pending a further court date.