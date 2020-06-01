The name of a man killed in a road crash on Saturday has been released by police.

Ian Wyatt, 45, was riding his Honda motorbike when it was in collision with a black Audi A4 at the Baillieston interchange near Glasgow.

The collision took place shortly after 15:00. Mr Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigating the crash have made a renewed appeal for any further witnesses to call them.

Sgt Roy McCarney said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Wyatt's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened who has not already spoken to officers.

"In particular we would like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage that could help with our inquiries to get in touch."