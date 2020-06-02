Microlight crashes into Inverclyde hillside

Image caption Emergency services at the scene of the crash which happened further up the hillside

Emergency services have been called after a microlight crashed into a hillside in Inverclyde.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot after the incident between Greenock and Kilmacolm.

Police said they were alerted just before midday on Tuesday and emergency services were still at the scene.

The area near Dykefoot Farm, on the edge of Clyde Muirshiel regional park, is popular with microlight fliers.