Image copyright Spindrift Image caption George Crean laughed as he shouted "coronavirus, coronavirus" at officers

A man who spat at a police officer and "joked" about coronavirus has been jailed for 12 months.

George Crean had been wearing a face mask but pulled it down to spit at PC Charlene Blackie in April.

He was initially pulled over after he was spotted drinking alcohol outside St George's Cross subway station in Glasgow.

The city's sheriff court heard the 34-year-old was "belligerent" towards officers and appeared drunk.

Prosecutor Mark Allan said: "He was wearing a surgical-style face mask at the time.

"On being informed he was under arrest for another matter, he removed his face mask and spat towards PC Blackie.

"He narrowly missed her right shoulder and shouted 'coronavirus, coronavirus' and laughed as he did this."

'No recollection'

Crean pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Blackie.

Ian McLelland, defending, said his client had "little or no recollection of the incident" and wanted to apologise.

"He is at a loss to understand why he was reacting to the police officer who was arresting him," Mr McLelland said.

"He was showing no symptoms, he doesn't have the virus and was wearing a mask as he thought that was what he was supposed to do."

Sheriff Joseph Platt told Crean that he had committed a "dreadful offence".

He said: "Police are in the front line and would have been concerned about what was happening at the time.

"To be treated in this way, only a custodial sentence is appropriate.

"You were well aware of the conditions as you were wearing a mask and there would have been a level of concern for the officer before she was tested."