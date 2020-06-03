Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A736 near the Viewfield Manor Leisure Park

A man has been arrested after a crash in North Ayrshire left a motorcyclist in a critical condition.

The 70-year-old man was riding a black Aprilia motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a silver Audi A5.

The incident happened on the A736 Lochlibo Road at Torranyard, near the Viewfield Manor Leisure Park, shortly after 15:00 on Tuesday.

A 55-year-old man driving the car was arrested and later released without charge, pending further inquiries.

The biker was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he was in a critical condition.

Road Policing Sergeant Ian Thornton said: "Our investigation into what happened continues and we are keen to speak to anyone who has not yet spoken to officers.

"In particular we would like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our inquiries."