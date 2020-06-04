Image caption The full pedestrianisation of George Square has been brought forward

Glasgow city centre is to suspend about a third of its on-street parking spaces to increase space for social distancing.

The move is part of an initiative by the city council to create about 25km (15 miles) of extra space for physical distancing.

The plan is to widen footways to make it easier for pedestrians to stay a safe distance apart.

The council believes there will still be enough parking provision.

Glasgow City Council's Spaces for People scheme is being supported by £3.5m from the Scottish government.

Streets affected include St Vincent Street, Argyle Street and Queen Street. The proposed pedestrianisation of George Square is also being brought forward.

The council said a third of the 2,000 on-street parking spaces in the city centre would be affected.

But it said there were also 12,000 spaces in car parks and these were rarely more than half full.

Image caption On-street parking bays will be suspended and the lanes used for social distancing

The council has already put a temporary cycle lane into place along the Broomielaw and closed Kelvin Way to cars.

Plans are also being drawn up to create "park and stride" and" park and cycle" facilities at satellite car parks in different parts of the city.

Longer green man time

The council vowed that the plans would see no reduction in the number of disabled parking bays in the city centre.

Other measures under consideration for the city centre include increasing the time the green man is displayed at junctions or reducing the traffic light cycle times to aid pedestrians.

Image caption The road space will be reclaimed for pedestrians and wheelchair users to increase physical distancing

City council leader Susan Aitken said: "The easing of the pandemic lockdown means that repurposing our streets is not just an ambition but a matter of urgency. People need the safe space and confidence to observe physical distancing, get on with their lives and accelerate our recovery.

"From reconfiguring our roads and footways to provide extra space for pedestrians, mobility and wheelchair users, to the creation of temporary cycle lanes; different combinations will be considered to fit the needs and characters of different neighbourhoods, as well as our city centre.

"The need for space is widespread and immediate. Safer streets are about restoring confidence, vibrancy, prosperity. They're also about saving lives."