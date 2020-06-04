Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A749 East Kilbride Road junction with the Cathkin bypass

A speeding driver who killed a grandmother while under the influence of a cocktail of drugs has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years.

Hugh Steel, 39, failed to give way at a roundabout in East Kilbride and hit another car.

Carol Georges, 62 - who was a passenger in her husband Nicolas' car - suffered fatal chest injuries.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Steel was out of prison on licence at the time of the crash in November 2019.

Witnesses told how Steel appeared to be falling asleep after the crash and said: "I just want to relax."

A blood sample showed that he had taken diazepam, street valium, morphine, etizolam and an anti-depressant known to have sedative properties in its side-effects.

Assault and robbery

Judge Lord Uist pointed out that Steel's criminal record included a conviction from 2007 for driving while unfit through drink and/or drugs, which earned him a two-year driving ban.

Steel, of East Kilbride, was also jailed for nine years in 2010 for assault with intent to rob, assault to severe injury and robbery. In January last year, he was convicted of careless driving.

Lord Uist ordered that he should serve three-and-a-half years of the unexpired part of his last sentence before he begins a further six-year jail term for the fatal driving offence.

The judge said: "There is hardly a more serious way of breaching your licence than killing someone."