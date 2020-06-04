Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck by a car in Anderson Gardens in Blantyre

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man was hit by a car that had been driven at him in South Lanarkshire.

Police said a 47-year-old man was deliberately struck by the car in Anderson Gardens, Blantyre, last Friday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The arrested man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.