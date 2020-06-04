Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Chalmers Street, Clydebank, on Monday evening.

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man as he waited at a bus terminus in West Dunbartonshire.

The attack happened in Chalmers Street, Clydebank, at 23:20 on Monday.

The man, who had a foreign accent but spoke English, got on a number 60 bus after the assault.

He is described as black, 5ft 10in tall, aged in his late 20s and was wearing a black baseball cap, a grey spotted t-shirt with white on the shoulder and dark-coloured bottoms.

Police said he had an earring in his left ear and was carrying a black backpack with a water bottle in the side pocket..

Det Sgt Bernadette Wall said: "The boy was shocked but physically unhurt by the incident.

"We have been carrying out inquiries to establish the identity of the man and we would appeal to anyone who may know who he is to get in touch."