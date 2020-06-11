A man has been arrested after a controlled explosion was carried out at a house in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Police found suspicious items at a property in Liddlesdale Square in Milton while carrying out a search as part of an ongoing inquiry.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts were called in and carried out a controlled explosion after safely removing the items from the address.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The area was cordoned off during the incident as a precaution and police said officers would remain in attendance at the property.