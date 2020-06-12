A man has appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court in connection with the murder of a Dutch crime writer.

Christopher Hughes was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant issued after the death of Martin Kok - who wrote a blog about the Dutch crime scene - in the Netherlands in 2016.

Hughes also faced six charges in relation to drugs and serious organised crime offences in Scotland.

The 31-year-old, from Glasgow, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Prosecutors claim Hughes was involved in organised crime and directing another person to commit serious organised crime in Scotland.

He also faces customs and drugs possession charges as well as concealing, disguising and transferring criminal property.