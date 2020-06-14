Image copyright Google

A man has died after being involved in a crash in East Ayrshire on Saturday night.

The 51-year-old biker was riding a red Suzuki motorcycle when it was involved in a crash with a van.

It collided with a white Mercedes Sprinter on the A76 at its junction with the B713 for Catrine.

Police were called at about 21:30 and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said his next of kin had been informed.

The 33-year-old man who was driving the van was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not said to be life threatening.

The road was closed until around 05:40 on Sunday while investigations took place.

Sgt Ian Thornton said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information to come forward.

"We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles before the incident or who may have dash cam footage which could be of use."