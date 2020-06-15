Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Greenfield Drive in Wishaw

Two police officers have been seriously injured following an attack in Wishaw.

One of the constables, who is 24, suffered a serious head injury and the other constable, aged 23, suffered a serious injury to his hand - both caused by a bladed weapon.

The attack happened in Greenfield Drive just before 23:00 on Sunday. The officers were taken to the University Hospital Wishaw where they are both in a stable condition.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested.

Police said the officers had been dealing with a separate incident returning a 10-year-old boy to an address on Greenfield Drive when they were approached by the man.