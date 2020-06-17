Image copyright Lauren Macrae Image caption Young poet Leah Begg's writing has impressed the first minister

A Scottish schoolgirl who captured the essence of lockdown in Scotland has won the praise of the first minister for her writing.

Leah Begg has been writing about her experience of the coronavirus restrictions and penned a cheeky take on living life between four walls.

The 10-year-old has already had a poem published but this one caught the attention of Nicola Sturgeon.

She wrote the youngster a letter to tell her how much she enjoyed it.

Image caption Leah's poem offers a Scots take on lockdown

The first minister wrote: "Your words really do sum up the experience and frustrations of lockdown for many people.

"I know that you are finding it difficult not being able to go to school and will be missing friends and family.

"I know I am missing being able to hug my friends and family. I am very proud of how you all have been handling this difficult situation."

She also said that she hoped Leah would continue to write about her experiences in lockdown and in the future.

Image caption Nicola Sturgeon sent a letter to Leah congratulating her on her writing

Leah told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime with Fiona Stalker that the poem was her mum's idea.

She said: "I was in the house and my mum said why don't you write about how you are feeling in lockdown. So I did."

Leah's class teacher at Oxgang Primary in Kirkintilloch, Miss Nisbet, said: "We are all so proud of Leah and think her poem is simply brilliant.

"She puts into words how many of us are feeling during this very strange time and does it so beautifully.

"She is very talented and often shares her poems and writings with us all and I have no doubt that her talent will see her go far. "

She added: "To have received a letter from the first minister with such kind words about the poem, is a wonderful experience for Leah and another feather in her cap."