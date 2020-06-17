Police intervene amid rival protests in Glasgow

Anti-riot police have separated rival groups of demonstrators in Glasgow city centre.

National Defence League supporters gathered from 17:00 in George Square. They said they wanted to "make a stand" and "protect the Cenotaph".

Shortly afterwards activists from Glasgow No Evictions arrived for their planned demonstration, chanting "refugees are welcome here".

The group from Glasgow No Evictions were then guided away by police.

Ahead of the protests, Ch Supt Mark Hargreaves said: "We are aware of planned demonstrations in the George Square area this evening, and, while we will police them appropriately and proportionately, our clear advice is that people should not attend these events, but to find alternate methods to protest in order to minimise any risks to public safety or health.

"We would encourage everyone to continue to follow the Scottish government's regulations and guidance to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading."

'Racist thuggery'

The Scottish government's justice minister, Humza Yousaf, tweeted: "Briefed by Police Scotland on disorder in George Square.

"Let's not mince our words, this has nothing to do with statues and everything to do with racist thuggery.

"Police have made a number of arrests already and will continue to take all necessary action against those responsible."

