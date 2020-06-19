Image copyright Google Image caption The A78 between the Montfode Roundabout and West Kilbride area is currently closed

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car in North Ayrshire.

Emergency services were called to Crawfords Lodge access road, Ardrossan, at about 14:20 on Friday.

The woman was taken to Crosshouse Hospital near Kilmarnock for treatment. Her condition was unknown.

The A78 between the Montfode roundabout and West Kilbride was closed, and diversions were in place.