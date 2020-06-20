Anti-racism rally held despite 'stay away' warning

Image copyright Graham Stewart Image caption Many protestors wore masks to attend the event

Hundreds of people are staging an anti-racism rally in Glasgow city centre despite appeals to stay away due to the lockdown restrictions.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, the city council and Police Scotland called on the public not to gather for the Say No To Racism demonstration.

Clashes have broken out in recent weeks, with violent scenes from a far-right group on Wednesday.

As a result there is a heavy police presence in the square.

There has been no early reports of any trouble and small group of about 50 loyalists were being kept apart from the demonstration by officers.

Elsewhere, a protest is being held at the statue of Henry Dundas, who delayed the abolition of the slave trade, at St Andrew Square, Edinburgh.

And the Loyalist Defence League is staging a "protect the statues" demonstration at the Paisley War Memorial.

Image copyright Graham Stewart Image caption Police officers separated the rally from a small group of loyalists who also gathered in George Square.

On Friday, Ch Supt Hazel Hendren, divisional commander, said: "Please do not come to George Square."

She said: "The lockdown restrictions remain in place and people should leave their homes only for very limited purposes.

"Anyone who wants to protest should find another way of doing so that keeps everyone safe. We continue to work with partners, including Glasgow City Council, to keep our streets safe for everyone.

"The disgraceful scenes we have witnessed in George Square are completely unacceptable and a robust policing response is in place for anyone intent on causing violent disruption."

At least six people were arrested on Wednesday following scenes labelled "disgraceful" by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Far-right loyalists targeted a rally in the city's George Square which was calling for improved living conditions for refugees.

Image copyright Graham Stewart Image caption A number of speakers addressed the anti-racism rally

Image copyright Graham Stewart Image caption Police arrived at George Square early on Saturday

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said on Thursday that Police Scotland is "absolutely committed to respecting people's rights to freely and peacefully express their views".

Humza Yousaf tweeted: "Msg from Scot Govt, Glasgow CC & Police completely aligned - mass outdoor gatherings are unlawful, if you attend you are risking your health & of the health of those you love.

"If you participate in disorder expect to be arrested & spend time in a custody cell."

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: "Please do not come to George Square tomorrow - you will put yourself and others at risk.

"We are at a crucial point in our journey out of lockdown and it remains the case that it is still not safe to gather in large crowds.

"I understand that many will want to make their voices heard. But, for now, I urge you to find alternative means of doing so.

"In normal times, everyone has a right to protest lawfully. It is a bedrock of our democracy and a proud tradition in Glasgow.

"But just now, just for this short time, please stay safe, keep others safe and stay away."

'Positive anti-racism message'

The organisers said that the rally would "send a positive anti-racist message from Glasgow's George Square to the world".

Ruby Hirsch from Glasgow Stand Up To Racism said: "At a time when the anti-racist movement is growing in size and strength we need to continue to work to grow it, put down roots in every area, and build with everyone saying that Black Lives Matter, from trade unions to faith groups and all equality campaigners to defeat racism in Scotland.

"Glasgow has a proud history of standing up against racism. The protest is about coming together to send a clear message to the world - refugees are welcome in this city, black lives matter. "