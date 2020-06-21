Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing happened near the entrance to Dawsholm Park on Ilay Road

A man was stabbed after a fight broke out during a game of rugby in a Glasgow park.

Detectives said the 39-year-old was seriously assaulted in Dawsholm Park at about 17:30 on Saturday.

He was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for stab wounds.

It is not known how many people were involved in the incident, which happened during an informal game, near the entrance on Ilay Road, Bearsden.

Det Sgt Murray Rolley said: "We know there were various members of the public in the park around the time of the incident and I am appealing for anyone with information to contact us.

"Maybe you saw the game of rugby or the group of males, playing or running off.

"Any small piece of information could be vital to us as we piece together the circumstances."