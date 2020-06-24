Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Karen Young was strangled and hit on the head with a metal pole and hammer

A man convicted of killing a vulnerable woman has had his culpable homicide conviction quashed.

Weir MacKay, 45, and his accomplice Allan Doherty,35, attacked Karen Young at a flat in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, in June 2018.

MacKay was sentenced to 14 years in prison last May while Doherty was jailed for life for murder.

However, MacKay has now successfully had his conviction downgraded to assault and will serve five years.

The Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh ruled that the evidence produced at trial showed the injuries inflicted by MacKay did not cause Ms Young's death.

Judges Lady Dorrian, Lord Pentland and Lord Turnbull said the jury were therefore not entitled to return a guilty verdict to culpable homicide.

'Utterly indifferent'

The original trial had heard how Ms Young, from Kilmacolm, was strangled and hit on the head with a metal pole and hammer by Doherty.

McKay was found guilty of inflicting blunt force injuries.

He was branded "utterly indifferent" towards Ms Young as jurors heard he stole her bank card and tried to get dinner at a local Chinese restaurant after the killing.

Ms Young, who was described as having a number of personal issues, had been accused by the men of stealing an item from Doherty's flat.

Police turned up at the flat after a 999 call and found her lying on the floor.

Doherty was said to have shown "sham concerns", while MacKay initially steered steered a housing officer away from the flat as Ms Young lay dying.