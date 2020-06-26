Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 50 years of Glasgow's Kingston Bridge

The Kingston Bridge in Glasgow, which carries the M8 motorway over the River Clyde, could be given listed status.

The structure is 50 years old.

At 270m (886ft) long, and 40m (131ft) wide, it is a key part of Scotland's transport network.

When the Queen Mother carried out the official opening on 26 June 1970, it marked the end of a three-year construction project which cost £11m.

Transport Scotland has now applied to Historic Environment Scotland to have the bridge listed as a structure of historic and architectural interest.

Elizabeth McCrone of Historic Environment Scotland said it was one of the busiest road bridges in Europe.

Mrs McCrone added: "Scotland has a strong heritage of engineering achievements and the Kingston Bridge was designed by W. A. Fairhurst & Partners, one of the leading civil engineering firms of the period.

"We'd love to hear what the people of Scotland think about the proposal to recognise the Kingston Bridge as a listed structure."

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "The Kingston Bridge has become an iconic landmark in Glasgow over the half-century it's been in operation.

"The crossing played its part in taking a significant amount of traffic off the city centre streets and paved the way for the pedestrianisation of Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street and Argyle Street.

"There is no doubt it continues to play a vital role, carrying around 155,000 vehicles a day."

The Glasgow Motorway Archive in collaboration with Transport Scotland is also releasing a number of previously unseen photos of the Kingston Bridge from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Stuart Baird, from the Glasgow Motorway Archive, said: "The Kingston Bridge was recognised as one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects ever undertaken in Scotland at the time and it's had a huge impact in shaping the city over the last five decades.

"Listing the bridge doesn't simply acknowledge its unique engineering and architectural features, it also recognises the work of the people that designed, built and maintained it over its first half-century of service."

