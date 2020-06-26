Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Researchers at the lab will be working in the field of "precision medicine"

The University of Glasgow has been awarded a £38m grant to create a lab that brings "cutting edge science" to a clinical setting.

Researchers at the lab will work on tailoring medical treatments to patients, helping treat people more quickly and minimising side effects.

The "Living Lab" will be at the university's premises next to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The grant was announced by UK Business Minister Alok Sharma.

Money for the project is being provided through UK Research and Innovation's Strength in Places fund.

The university said the lab would be an "internationally leading project focused on translating cutting-edge science and innovation into a real world clinical setting".

It will be led by the same University of Glasgow team who set up a "rapid response" Covid-19 testing facility in the city.

More than a dozen public and private partners are involved in the project.

Alongside the £38m from the Strength in Places funding, the Living Lab will be supported by more than £22m from industrial partners and an investment of £27.5m through the Glasgow City Region City Deal and Glasgow City Council.

'Game-changer'

Glasgow Science Centre are also contributing £3.5m.

The lab, which will specialise in the field of "precision medicine", will deliver 446 "high value jobs", according to the university.

University of Glasgow Principal, Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, said: "Glasgow and Scotland are world-leaders in the field of precision medicine - and the new Living Lab will turn our research and innovation excellence into clinical practice, offering an unparalleled opportunity to deliver benefits for patients and savings for the NHS.

"But as well as being a game-changer for precision medicine in Scotland and the UK, this project will deliver a real impact for the local and national economy."

Project director Dr Carol Clugston said the partnership between the university and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had created an "unmatched campus for precision medicine innovation".

"The Living Laboratory project will enable a step-change for companies operating in this sector, by proactively addressing one of the most significant challenges for precision medicine - translating innovation into standard clinical practice," she said.