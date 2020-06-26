Police name officer stabbed in Glasgow hotel attack
- 26 June 2020
Police Scotland have released the name of the officer seriously injured during a stabbing attack at a Glasgow hotel.
He is Constable David Whyte, 42. He is being treated in hospital and his condition has been described as "critical but stable".
Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said he offered his "personal support to all those affected" by the incident.
Five other men were wounded during the attack at the Park Inn and the suspect was shot dead by armed officers.