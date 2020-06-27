Image caption PC David Whyte is being treated in hospital for serious injuries

A police officer who was critically injured in a mass stabbing in Glasgow is now in a stable condition in hospital, police have said.

PC David Whyte, who is 42, was hurt as he responded to the incident at the city's Park Inn Hotel on Friday.

He was among six people injured and taken to hospital. The suspect was shot dead by police.

Police said another five casualties remained in hospital, one of them in a critical condition.

They have been described as three asylum seekers who were staying at the Park Inn Hotel at the time of the attack and two hotel staff.

Officers remained at the scene, in the city's West George Street, on Saturday.

Image caption Flowers have been left at West George Street where the attack took place

Police Scotland said PC Whyte was in a stable condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The other injured men in hospital are aged 18, 20, 38 and 53.

"All of them remain in hospital. One is critical but stable, and two are stable, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Two others are in stable conditions at the QEUH," a police statement added.

Nicola Sturgeon wished all those who were injured a "full and speedy recovery".

Skip Twitter post by @NicolaSturgeon My thoughts today remain with Constable Whyte - whose bravery we are all deeply grateful for - and the other people who sustained injuries in yesterday’s terrible incident. I wish them all a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/9FenekdFin — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 27, 2020 Report

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the incident was not being treated as terrorism and police were continuing to investigate the circumstances.

It comes as the force urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who has footage of the events to send it via the Police Scotland portal.

The investigation has been named Operation Strathenberg.

The incident prompted a large police presence at the city's George Square on Saturday morning.

A tweet posted by the Greater Glasgow Police account said that an order under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 had been imposed following recent protests.

"This allows police to search any individual or vehicle within the city of Glasgow area until 10:19 tomorrow," the tweet read.

Image caption Police were stationed at George Square on Saturday

Armed police were called to the hotel at 12:50 on Friday after reports of a stabbing - they arrived on the scene within two minutes.

Police said the male suspect died after being shot by specialist officers from the force.

'Run into danger'

The 91-room hotel is understood to have been housing about 100 asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Constable of Police Scotland Iain Livingstone has praised the "outstanding professionalism" of officers who responded to the incident.

He said "terrible incidents" such as those seen in Glasgow on Friday were "thankfully, very rare in Scotland".

He added: "My thoughts and very best wishes are with those who have been injured and their families, including our colleague Constable David Whyte who was seriously injured in the course of doing his duty. I offer my personal support to all those affected.

"Officers have once again run into danger to protect their fellow citizens. Their professionalism as police officers was outstanding. I pay tribute to their bravery, selflessness and commitment to protecting the public."