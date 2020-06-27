Fire tears through Airdrie house leaving partial collapse
- 27 June 2020
A fire has torn through the roof of a house in North Lanarkshire leaving the property partially collapsed.
Firefighters were called to the scene on Ewart Drive in Airdrie at about 03:05 on Saturday.
Six trucks were sent along with specialist equipment and crews were able to extinguish the blaze.
Some surrounding properties were evacuated and firefighters remain at the scene. It is unclear whether anyone was injured.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the building had partially collapsed following a fire.