Man treated for stab wounds outside city hotel

A man is being treated for stab wounds following an incident outside the Premier Inn in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Argyle Street at the junction with James Watt Street at about 12:10 on Sunday.

The street has been cordoned off and officers remain at the scene.

Police said the incident was being treated as a targeted attack and there was not thought to be any wider threat to the public.

Insp Gareth Griffiths said: "We were called around 12.10pm on Sunday, 28 June, to a report of an assault in Argyle Street, Glasgow.

"Officers are currently at the scene. We believe this was a targeted assault and we do not believe there is a threat to the wider public."

The incident is not thought to be linked to the knife attack in Glasgow's West George Street on Friday.

Six people were injured during the incident, including a police officer, while the attacker was shot and killed by an armed unit.