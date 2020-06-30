Image copyright Google Image caption Two firearms were found at a property on Kirkwell Road

A 24-year old man has been arrested after firearms were discovered in a property in Glasgow.

Police were called to Delvin Road in the Cathcart area of the city at about 21:20 on Monday, following reports of a man carrying a gun.

Officers initially found no trace of the man. However, their investigation led them to a property in nearby Kirkwell Road.

Two firearms were later found, according to police.