Image copyright PA Media Image caption Buchanan Street could be transformed by a "one-way system" keeping shoppers in lanes

Signs to encourage pedestrians to walk on one side of the road could be introduced on Scotland's busiest shopping streets.

Glasgow City Council is working on plans which could see them temporarily put in place on Buchanan Street and other city centre pedestrian precincts.

The idea is to encourage walkers to stay on the left hand side of the street as far as possible.

The system would reassure pedestrians and make social distancing easier.

A similar idea is already in place in Cardiff City Centre.

Image copyright Cardiff council Image caption A similar idea is now in place in a shopping area in Cardiff

By directing the flow of pedestrians, it could be easier to get around and maintain social distancing: people would not be trying to move out of the way of someone approaching or stopping to let them go past.

The hope is the signs would also work alongside the queuing measures put up by some shops. Pedestrians would be encouraged to stay on the left-hand side and only cross over to other side if they had to.

Council officers are still working on the details of the scheme which is still at an early stage.

Non-essential shops in Scotland reopened on Monday and shopping centres should fully reopen in a fortnight.

On Monday and Tuesday there were significant queues outside a few shops - notably Primark in Argyle Street where the queue stretched round the corner.

Social distancing means queues are longer: partly because of restrictions on the number who can go inside a shop and partly because the people queuing are trying to stay apart.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to speak about social distancing and whether it may be relaxed later this week.

Retail plays a vital role in Glasgow's economy - the city centre has been cited by some as the best shopping area in the UK outside London.

Image copyright Cardiff council Image caption A one way system on St Mary Street in Cardiff

It sustains jobs but also brings in visitors.

But there has been concern in recent years about a rise in the number of empty units - especially on Sauchiehall Street.

Retailers and the council hope that by making the shopping areas seem as safe and welcoming as possible, customers will continue to return and there would be less risk of the pandemic causing lasting harm to the city's retailers and the city centre itself.

Nationally, there is concern that the past three months will add to the decline of traditional shopping areas. Some retailers have closed, some shoppers have gone online and there is a worry that fears of a lasting economic downturn will put people off spending.

The proposals for "directed traffic" on pedestrian streets would complement other moves taken in the city to help maintain social distancing.

The council has introduced additional cycle lanes temporarily and cut the number of parking spaces.

Any signs to direct pedestrians would only be there until restrictions on social distancing were removed.