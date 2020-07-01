Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ryan Low was found dead in his flat in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Monday

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead in his flat in Paisley.

The body of Ryan Low, 32, was discovered at about 11:50 on Monday in his home on Springbank Road.

Police Scotland were initially treating the death as unexplained but they have now confirmed that Mr Low was killed.

Officers compiling a timeline of his final movements have established a reported sighting on the evening of Wednesday 24 June.

'Strange activity'

Det Chief Insp Gillian Grant, of the force's major investigation team, urged anyone who had any recent contact with Mr Low to come forward.

She added: "Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area to provide more information that will help us trace the person or persons responsible, and door-to-door inquiries are being carried out.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Springbank Road area of Paisley over the past few days and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, witnessed any strange activity or anyone acting out of character to please get in touch with us. "

Anyone with relevant CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage is also asked to send it to the investigation team.