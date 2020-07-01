Image caption A major police operation was put in place for parades which took place on 7 September 2019

A man has appeared in court after a police officer was injured by a firework during an Irish republican parade in Glasgow.

David McCaig, 32, is accused of throwing a pyrotechnic device at the march on the Broomielaw in September last year.

PC David Brown was severely injured.

Prosecutors claimed Mr McCaig "culpably and recklessly" threw devices and plastic bottles at "members of the public taking part in a lawful parade."

It is said McCaig also targeted Police Scotland officers who were patrolling the parade.

'Religious prejudice'

The charge states one of the pyrotechnic devices exploded near PC Brown to his severe injury and permanent impairment.

It then states that the offence was "aggravated by religious prejudice."

A hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The case was dealt with administratively and a further hearing date was set for August this year.

No plea has been made by McCaig, of Law, South Lanarkshire, who remains on bail for the matter.