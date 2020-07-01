Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Saif Mohammed, 16, fell into the White Cart water on Tuesday

A headteacher has paid tribute to a "respected and much loved" teenager who died after he fell into a river in a Glasgow park.

The body of Saif Mohammed, 16, was recovered from the White Cart water in Pollok Country Park after the alarm was raised at about 17:10 on Tuesday

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Hillpark Secondary School headteacher Geraldine Collins said the accident has had a profound impact.

She added: "Our school community is devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Saif's family and friends.

"Saif has only been with us for a couple of years but in the short space of time he's become a respected and much loved pupil in the school and we know that everyone will be very shocked at the devastating circumstances surrounding his death.

"We will do all that we can to support the Hillpark school community and offer any assistance that we can to family and friends at this sad and traumatic time."