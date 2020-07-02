Glasgow stabbing PC "incredibly lucky" to be alive

Image caption PC David Whyte is being treated in hospital for serious injuries

A police officer who was critically injured responding to a mass stabbing in Glasgow has been discharged from hospital.

PC David Whyte was attacked in the incident at Glasgow's Park Inn Hotel on Friday.

The 42-year-old was among six people taken to hospital. The suspect was shot dead by police.

PC Whyte said he felt "incredibly lucky" being able to leave hospital less than a week after the attack.

The police officer revealed he has received thousands of messages of support from around the world.

Police Scotland said four of the other casualties remain in hospital, one of whom is in a critical but stable condition.

PC Whyte thanked the medical staff at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for "saving my life and getting me back to where I am today".

"I would also like to thank everyone at Police Scotland for their support and also the thousands of people who have sent warm wishes from around the world over the last few days.

"There is no doubt that I face a long road to recovery but I am absolutely determined to be back on duty as soon as I possibly can."

Image caption Flowers were left at West George Street where the attack took place

Officers arrived at the Park Inn hotel within two minutes of reports of "armed attacks" by Badreddin Abadlla Adam.

The 28-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker died after being shot by armed officers.

Hotel staff

As well as PC Whyte, there were five other casualties, including three asylum seekers and two members of hotel staff.

One of the victims was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Four of the people attacked remain in a stable condition in hospital, and one is in a critical but stable condition.

The incident was the first fatal shooting by Police Scotland since the national force replaced the old eight-force model in April 2013.