Image caption Daniel McGuigan was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack in Castlemilk last May

A boy who took part in the pursuit of a wounded man who was murdered in the street has been spared detention.

Brothers David and John Brookhouse were jailed for life after they killed gardener Daniel McGuigan in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Their co-accused, who was 14 when he took part in the fatal ambush, had earlier admitted culpable homicide.

But a judge ordered that boy's case should be sent to the children's hearing for him to be supervised.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lady Scott told the 15-year-old that he was at "a turning point" and urged him to take his chance.

Real remorse

She said that what he had done was "very serious" but she was satisfied that he had shown real remorse.

Mr McGuigian, 35, was attacked in front of bystanders while he was on a tea break on 24 May last year.

David Brookhouse, 38, was earlier ordered to serve at least 15 years in prison for the murder while his brother John, 35, was told he must spend 13 years in jail before he is eligible to seek parole.

Lady Scott said the teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, was acting under "the very significant influence of these adults".

The judge said she had to take account of the need for the boy's rehabilitation and future re-integration into society.

Defence counsel John Scullion QC said reports suggested the teenager was an immature and somewhat vulnerable young man who would benefit from supervision.

Mr Scullion acknowledged a period of detention may be on the judge's mind.

'Tragic consequences'

But the defence counsel said his primary submission was for the case to be remitted to the children's hearing to allow them to supervise his development towards adulthood.

He said: "I think it is fair to say he now bitterly regrets his involvement and expresses remorse, which appears to be genuine, both for his actions and for the tragic consequences."

Mr McGuigan was carrying out garden maintenance with colleagues in the Stranavan Street area of Castlemilk when the brothers ran towards him.

John Brookhouse struck him with an axe and his brother David stabbed him with a knife.

The victim tried to defend himself by throwing a leaf blower at John Brookhouse.

But when he fled, the brothers chased him. The teenager, who had followed the pair, also chased Mr McGuigan and hit him on the head with a piece of wood.

Mr McGuigan was found to have suffered a stab wound which sliced a rib and went into a lung, tracking upwards into the heart and piercing the main artery.

The court heard that there was a background of bad feeling between the Brookhouses and the victim.