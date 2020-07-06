Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Jayney Sutherlay was originally accused of murder but pled guilty to culpable homicide

A woman has been jailed after admitting killing a man with a pair of hairdressing scissors.

Jayney Sutherlay stabbed 40-year-old Alistair MacFadyen through the heart at a flat in Fairway Avenue, Glenburn, Paisley, in June 2019.

The 46-year-old will serve six years and eight months after pleading guilty to culpable homicide. She was originally accused of murder.

The Crown accepted the reduced plea on the basis of provocation.

Mr MacFadyen had been out of prison for two days when he was stabbed.

Collect a debt

The court heard that he had gone to visit his ex-girlfriend Maureen Campbell in her flat, where Sutherley was also living.

At about midnight Sutherlay, an unemployed hairdresser, produced the scissors from her back pocket and said she was going out to collect a debt.

There was an argument about whether Miss Campbell should go along with her.

Sutherlay, who is also known by the surname Main, claimed she attacked Mr MacFadyen after he stabbed her in the thigh with the scissors.

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Alistair MacFadyen had been out of prison for two days when he was killed

At 01:50 a 999 call was made and police found both women in a bedroom trying to stem the flow of blood from Mr MacFadyen's chest.

He was rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, but medical staff were unable to save him.

Prosecutor Lindsay Dalziel said: "The accused's position is that Mr MacFadyen took the scissors from her, broke them and wielded them in her direction causing injury.

"She said she lost control and stabbed him. The Crown cannot contradict this and the plea is accepted on the basis of provocation."

Stab wound

After hearing he was dead she told them: "He done it to me first." She then asked: "Is he really dead with that one wee jab?"

Passing sentence at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Matthews told Sutherlay: "Mr MacFadyen's life is incalculable as far as his family is concerned. His father has said in a victim impact statement that no father should have to bury their own child.

"The stab wound you inflicted brought about his death."

Defence QC Donald Findlay told the court: "She was the victim of appalling domestic abuse at the hands of two partners.

"Her son died of an overdose and that is something she is haunted and tormented by.

"She is remorseful and horrified and disgusted by the suffering and harm she has caused to Mr MacFadyen's family."

Sutherlay was sentenced via a video link from prison.