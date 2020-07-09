Image copyright PA Media Image caption The funeral cortege passed St Catherine's Primary School, where the two boys were pupils

The funeral of three children from the same family who died in a flat fire has taken place in Paisley.

Friends and local residents lined the streets to pay their respects to 12-year-old Fiona Gibson and her brothers Alexander, eight, and Philip, five, as their cortege passed through the town.

The fire broke out at their home in Renfrew Road, Paisley, on 19 June.

The siblings were taken to the the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where they died a short time later.

The children's mother, Julie Daley, 39, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley in a critical condition.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Fiona Gibson and her younger brothers Philip (left) and Alexander (right) died at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow

A family friend said last week that she had been discharged from hospital and had begun the "very heartbreaking process" of laying her "three babies" to rest.

People were asked to wear colourful clothing and to clap softly as the funeral procession passed through the Gallowhill area of the Renfrewshire town on Thursday.

The first of the three hearses carried a pink coffin while the other two carried blue ones, and the third hearse also had a decoration in the shape of a rainbow.

The cortege passed close to St Catherine's Primary School where the two younger boys were pupils.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fiona's pink coffin led the procession as local people paid their respects

Head teacher Emma Henry previously said: "We are truly saddened by the loss of Alexander and Philip.

"They were both full of energy and such an important part of our school.

"Both boys loved the outdoors and frequently talked about their regular visits to the park.

"They never ceased to make us smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time."

After leaving the Gallowhill area, the cortege made its way to Hawkhead Cemetery.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fiona's pink coffin led the procession as local people paid their respects

Fiona was a pupil at Mary Russell School in Paisley, where head teacher Julie McCallum, said: "Words cannot express the sadness we are feeling.

"Fiona was a wee shining light in our Mary Russell family and to lose three young lives in this way is devastating for everyone.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all affected by this tragedy at this very sad time."

A JustGiving page set up by a family friend and posted on the Facebook page of the children's father Alex Gibson has raised more than £29,000, well beyond the £10,000 target.

Police Scotland have said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.