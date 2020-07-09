Glasgow hotel stabbing victim forgives attacker

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Armed police arrived on the scene within two minutes

The man who was the first stabbing victim of the Glasgow hotel knife attacker has told the BBC he thought he was going to die.

Max Aubin was among six people stabbed by asylum seeker Badreddin Abadlla Adam at the city's Park Inn in West George Street on 26 June.

He said he had seen Adam before but had never spoken to him until he called him over and then knifed him twice.

But although he came close to death, Mr Aubin says he has already forgiven him.

Speaking to the BBC, the 20-year-old, who would like to become a criminal lawyer, said that Friday started like any other day.

He said: "I was in my room when my friend Dante messaged me saying he needs tobacco. I said I would meet him outside.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Badreddin Abadlla Adam was named by police after the multiple stabbings in Glasgow

"I was late to meet him so he had started to returned to his hotel. I saw him and shouted him to come back.

"Then I heard the guy (Adam) say 'hey you' and I was surprised because it was the first time he had talked to me. He didn't talk to anyone. He said 'Can I see you?'".

Mr Aubin said he thought he might need his help. He put his hand out to shake Adam's hand but he blocked it and he slapped him on the head.

He said: "It was real quick, he slapped me, I started to panic and he started to stab me - two seconds, so quick.

"I felt something on my body but I didn't see the knife. I went to go to the ground but he grabbed my t-shirt and tried to stab me again. When I went to run, my t-shirt ripped and I looked to find Dante.

"He stabbed me on both sides. I didn't feel pain but when I saw the blood I realised he had stabbed me."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The incident sparked a major police operation in the city centre

After Mr Aubin was attacked, he said he heard someone screaming, in a stairwell, but he did not see it.

He remembers looking down and seeing that he was bleeding.

"When I saw my blood I thought I would die.

"My eyes wanted to close. But in my mind I thought, if I close my eyes I will die, so I fought to stay awake."

Both men were among 100 asylum seekers moved to the hotel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Aubin, from the Ivory Coast, had been in Scotland for just 20 days when he found himself at the centre of one of the city's biggest police operations, sparked by reports of "armed attacks" at the city centre hotel.

The 28-year-old Sudanese attacker was shot dead by police, but not before he stabbed PC David Whyte and five other casualties, including two members of hotel staff and three asylum seekers.

Image caption PC David Whyte was treated in hospital for serious injuries

Mr Aubin says he was well looked after in hospital and although he still feels pain, he says it is improving every day.

But he keeps reliving the attack in his mind.

He said: "When I remember, I take my bible and I start to pray. I am a Christian."

Mr Aubin said he feels very lucky to be alive and he does not blame Adam for what happened to him.

'I forgave him'

"I thank the Lord every morning that I am alive. It was just a bad day.

"He is dead but I prayed for him. It wasn't him, I think maybe he was sick.

"We have to forgive him. I am alive and once the doctor said I would be okay, I prayed for him.

"I forgave him already. I was just worried for the police officer."

Despite going through such a traumatic event, Mr Aubin still believes Glasgow is a "nice city".

He said: "It is not the city, it was the one man. I was unlucky."