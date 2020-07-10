Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Gilhoolie had been drinking before he was arrested in April

A man who claimed to have coronavirus and coughed on police officers as they arrested him has been jailed for 25 months.

Stephen Gilhoolie, 34, was spotted carrying a knife in Glasgow's Shettleston area in April.

A court heard officers saw him discard the weapon and went to arrest him.

Prosecutor Mark Allan said: "He shouted 'I've got coronavirus' and deliberately and recklessly coughed towards the faces of the officers."

"He continued to shout I've got coronavirus as they were arresting him."

A spit hood was applied and Gilhoolie, who was also wearing a black bin bag, was taken into custody.

'Extremely serious'

He then went on racist tirade towards one of the processing officers.

Gilhoolie admitted to possession of a knife in a public place, culpable and reckless conduct towards police and acting in a racially aggravated manner.

Graeme Brown, defending, told Glasgow Sheriff Court his client had been drinking due to unresolved grief linked to his sister's death.

Sheriff Paul Crozier said: "This was an extremely serious matter as at the time your offence was committed the country was going through a pandemic."