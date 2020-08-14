Rest and Be Thankful: Up to three weeks of repairs Published duration 14 August

image copyright Bear Scotland image caption Thousands of tonnes of material has had to be cleared from the A83

Repairs to a key route in Argyll after heavy rain and landslips could take up to three weeks to complete.

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful has been closed since heavy rain caused the displacement of 6,000 tonnes of debris more than a week ago.

Roads company Bear Scotland said the "complex" repairs included installing new protection on the hillside above the road.

The nearby Old Military Road has been opened to traffic.

Thunderstorms this week had hampered the major clean-up operation and repairs, but Bear Scotland said a period of better weather should allow teams of engineers to carry out the necessary work 24 hours a day.

Once the repairs are completed the A83 would be reopened with traffic lights in place.

'Complex engineering methods'

The programme of repairs include the construction of a concrete wall to support the road as well as a culvert to carry water under it.

A new temporary "catch-pit" will be installed at the foot of a recently formed steep channel above the roadside to help prevent further material reaching the road.

Damage to ground below the road is being sprayed with concrete and tied back to underlying rock with 8m (26ft) long rods.

image copyright Amey image caption Drivers have been urged to stick to a signed diversion round a closure of the A68

Eddie Ross, of Bear Scotland, said: "The repairs involve complex engineering methods which involve stabilising the recently formed steep channels on the embankments above and below the carriageway, as well as repairing the road which was heavily damaged by the landslip."

He added: "We thank all road users and the local community while we do everything we can to repair the A83 after last week's landslip.

"Argyll remains open for business and we advise all road users to plan their journey's in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for information."

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made to drivers of high-sided or heavy vehicles to stick to a diversion after part of the A68, which links Edinburgh with the Borders, collapsed near Fala in Midlothian.

A 27-mile diversion in place and road contractor Amey is assessing how to make repairs.

It warned drivers ignoring the signed route and attempting to travel via local or back roads that they were likely to get into difficulty and bring further disruption to the network.