Paddleboarder rescues girl on inflatable swan near Stevenston Published duration 14 August

image copyright Google image caption The incident happened near Stevenston in North Ayrshire on Thursday afternoon

A teenage paddleboarder has rescued a nine-year-old girl who was being blown out to sea on an inflatable swan.

Coastguards praised the "quick actions" of the 17-year-old boy saying he saved the child from a situation which "could have had a tragic ending".

The incident happened at about 16:30 BST on Thursday near Stevenston on the North Ayrshire coast.

The teenager managed to get the girl onto his board before emergency services arrived on the scene.

He was not able to get back to shore due to the wind conditions but Troon Lifeboat was later able to pick them both up and take them to Ardrossan harbour.

image copyright Getty Images image caption The coastguard said inflatable toys were "for the swimming pool - not the sea"

They were checked over by paramedics but did not need further medical attention and were reunited with their families.

Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199, Ardrossan coastguard rescue team (ACRT) and police also responded to the incident.

A warning of the dangers of using inflatable pool toys in the sea was issued after the rescue.

In a Facebook post, ACRT said: "The quick actions of the paddleboarder without a doubt saved the young girl from a situation which could have had a tragic ending.

"Yesterday also highlights once again the dangers of using inflatables at the coast, especially in offshore wind conditions.

"Inflatable toys are designed for the swimming pool - not the sea."

image copyright MJ Richardson image caption RNLI Lifeboat coxswain Joe Millar said the girl would have been heading "out to sea" without the boarder's intervention

The girl is thought to be from the area while the paddleboarder was from Gateshead in Tyne and Wear and was understood to be on holiday, lifeboat crew said.

RNLI Lifeboat coxswain Joe Millar said: "It was warm in the sun yesterday but the wind direction was offshore so the only place she was going was out to sea."

Three kayakers were also rescued on Thursday after they were blown off shore north of Ardrossan harbour.