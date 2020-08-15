Motorist hurt after train hits car on railway in Johnstone Published duration 15 August

image caption The car was removed from the scene after the collision

A driver has been injured after a train collided with a car in Renfrewshire.

The white Hyundai appears to have broken through large metal barriers, coming to rest on the tracks before it was hit by the train at about 06:15.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent nine fire engines to the scene in Janefield Avenue and crews removed the man from the vehicle.

Paramedics took the man to hospital and nine train passengers were escorted to safety by firefighters.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are in attendance and there does not appear to be any life threatening injuries."

British Transport Police said the vehicle had been recovered and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Rail services between Glasgow Central and Ayr, Largs and Ardrossan Harbour were affected but the line later reopened.