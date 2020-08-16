Teenager and woman raped in attacks in Glasgow and Helensburgh Published duration 16 August

image caption A section of Glasgow Green has been sealed off by officers investigating the rape of a 16-year-old

Police have launched investigations after a woman and teenager were raped in separate attacks on Saturday.

A 16-year-old girl was attacked in Glasgow Green near the east footway of Kings Drive, on Saturday.

And a 22-year-old woman was raped in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, on Saturday night.

Det Insp Allison Campbell has appealed for a couple who spoke to the distressed woman in Helensburgh after buying a takeaway to come forward.

At the time the 22-year-old woman was on her way to Helensburgh train station.

The attacked happened between 22:30 and 23:30 near East King Street.

The officer said: "Inquiries are under way and officers are reviewing CCTV and there will be extra patrols in the area."