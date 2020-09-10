Escaped salmon from Argyll farm appearing in west coast rivers Published duration 1 day ago

image copyright Corin Smith image caption North Carradale fish farm held about 550,000 salmon when Storm Ellen damaged four of its 10 fish pens

Anglers at rivers across the west coast have reported catching farmed fish following an escape last month.

The owners of the Argyll farm, Mowi, confirmed that almost 50,000 salmon escaped after the farm was damaged during Storm Ellen.

Fisheries Management Scotland (FMS) said "significant numbers" of farmed fish had been caught.

The salmon, that can be identified by damage to their fins, could pose a threat to wild stock.

Farmed fish have been reported in rivers across Loch Lomond, Ayrshire, Clyde and Argyll, and FMS have warned they could also show up further afield.

Its aquaculture interactions manager Polly Burns said the salmon could be distinguished from wild stock by the damage to their fins.

image copyright Fisheries Management Scotland image caption The damage to the salmon's fin, shown in this picture, should identify a farmed animal

She added: "Given the risks these fish pose to the genetic integrity of Scotland's wild salmon populations, we appreciate the ongoing vigilance among the angling community. It is essential that this continues and that anglers are clear about what to do should they capture such fish.

"We also need to understand any impacts this escape will have on our wild salmon through interbreeding of wild and farmed fish. Fisheries Management Scotland are working with Marine Scotland Science and Mowi to develop a genetic monitoring programme."

Anyone who catches an escaped fish has been asked to humanely kill it and take a sample of its scale for confirmation that it was farmed.