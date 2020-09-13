'Significant' landslide forces closure Rest and Be Thankful Published duration 10 minutes ago

A trunk road through Argyll has been hit by a "significant landslide" for the second time in a matter of weeks.

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful was shut overnight as forecasters warned of heavy rain

The route was shut for five weeks following a 10,000 tonne landslide in August, only reopening on Monday.

The nearby old military road is also closed, meaning motorists will have to follow a 59-mile (95km) diversion.

Bear Scotland said both routes will remain closed until a further assessment is complete and it is considered safe.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain is in place across parts of the west of Scotland until midnight on Sunday.