Pair accused of murdering disabled man in Glasgow flat

image copyright Police Scotland image caption A murder inquiry was launched following the discovery of Tomasz Lipiec's body

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a disabled man in Glasgow.

The body of Tomasz Lipiec, 33, was found in a flat in Dobbies Loan Place in the north of the city a week ago.

Jason McInally, 50, and Patryck Janiski, 31, allegedly assaulted Mr Lipiec, on 4 and 5 September.

Prosecutors state they compressed Mr Lipiec's neck by putting an arm round him and repeatedly struck him on the head and body.

The charge also claims they stamped on him and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife.

Sound system

The pair face a second charge of stealing holdalls, a cap, a tin containing money, mobile phones, clothing, a bank card, a Polish identification card, a provisional driving licence, gloves and a TV and entertainment sound system from the flat.

McInally, from the city's Hillhead, and Janiski from Govanhill, made no plea at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

They were remanded in custody pending further examination by Sheriff Mary Shields.