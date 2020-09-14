BBC News

Coronavirus: Outbreak linked to Argyll bowling club

Published
image copyrightPhil Williams
image captionCove Green, near to the Cove and Kilcreggan Bowling Club
A cluster of coronavirus cases has been linked to a private event at an Argyll bowling club.
A total of 13 confirmed cases have been linked to the event at the Cove and Kilcreggan Bowling Club on 7 September.
NHS Highland said contact tracing was being carried out.
A post on social media from a bowling club member said facilities had been provided for a "select group" with all Covid-19 guidance followed and the clubhouse subsequently deep cleaned.
The bowling club was informed of the cases on 11 September.
  • Covid cluster on ship docked at Highland port
Dr Jenny Wares, NHS Highland's consultant in public health medicine, described the outbreak as an "evolving situation".
She added: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus can recur even in rural communities."

More on this story

  • Covid cluster on Norwegian ship docked at Invergordon

    Published
    3 days ago