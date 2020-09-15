Langside Synagogue in Glasgow given official protection Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Langside synagogue is a rare example of a purpose-built synagogue in Scotland

A rare synagogue in Glasgow's southside has been given official protection following a public consultation.

Langside Synagogue near Govanhill has now been category C-listed by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The consultation received an "overwhelming response" with more than 840 individuals and groups supporting the proposals to protect the building.

There have been calls to reopen the synagogue to serve a newly-resurgent Jewish community in the area.

The synagogue was built in 1927 by a growing Jewish population at that time, but closed six years ago.

It has been under threat of development since then, however being listed would afford the building extra protection.

Any potential developers will now be required to take into account the "special architectural or historic interest" of the building.

The consultation, which ended on Friday 28 August, received an "unprecedented" level of interest locally and internationally in support of the building, according to HES.

image caption Govanhill's Jewish community hold services outside the synagogue and in their homes

Langside Synagogue is one of only two Eastern European-style synagogues in the UK.

It has a "traditional immigrant shul interior" with decorative details, woodcarving and wall-painting in a folk-art style that was similar to synagogues in Poland, Ukraine, and Romania, according to the South Glasgow Heritage Environment Trust.

Elizabeth McCrone, head of designations at HES, said: "We are delighted that the former Langside Synagogue is now a listed building. We had a huge response to our online public consultation and I'd like to thank everyone who took the time to give us their views.

"The synagogue is one of only a few purpose-built synagogues in Scotland and it tells us much about the development of the Jewish community in Glasgow in the early 20th century.

"It's an important part of Scotland's heritage and listing will help to ensure that its special character will be taken into account if changes to the building are proposed."