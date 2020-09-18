Man's death in Glasgow treated as murder
The death of a 32-year-old man in Glasgow is being treated as murder.
Omer Sadiq was found seriously injured by officers who were flagged down on Boydstone Road at about 13:25 on Tuesday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later.
A murder inquiry was launched following the results of a post-mortem examination. Police are following a positive line of inquiry.
Det Insp Brian Gribbons, said: "We would still appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact us.
"We believe this was a targeted attack and there was no wider risk to the public."