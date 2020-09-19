Pensioner 'critical' after being hit by car in Glasgow Published duration 21 minutes ago

An 83-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car while she crossed a road in Glasgow.

The pensioner was crossing Northgate Road, near the junction with Acredyke Road, Balornock, at about 07:45 when she was struck by a Land Rover Discovery.

The woman driving the vehicle, which was travelling south, was not injured.

They are also appealing for dashcam footage.