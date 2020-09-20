Burrell Collection reopening date slips due to lockdown Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Glasgow Life image caption The Burrell Collection building in Pollok Park first opened in 1983

The reopening date of the Burrell Collection in Glasgow has been put back due to the coronavirus lockdown, its operators have said.

The art museum in Pollok Park shut in 2016 and was due to open this year following a £67.4m renovation of the decaying building.

However, the date was pushed back to spring 2021.

Glasgow Life has confirmed this will no longer be possible and the expected opening date "is now being revised".

The contents of The Burrell Collection were gifted to the city in 1944 by shipping magnate, Sir William Burrell.

It was not until 1983 that they found a permanent home in Pollok Park, with the Queen conducting the opening ceremony.

image caption The Burrell Collection opened to the public in 1983

The site was closed for refurbishment in 2016, which was originally projected to cost £66m.

Glasgow Life said that when the site shut for a few weeks during lockdown last spring, it resulted in a detrimental effect on the works schedule.

image caption Objects from the collection have been packed away for the refurbishment

A spokesperson for Glasgow Life said:"The refurbishment of the Burrell Collection is continuing in line with government guidance.

"The shutdown of the site and new methods of working is having an impact on the previously projected timescales of our contractors and suppliers meaning our expected opening date is being revised.

"We are continuing to work with them to ensure everyone works safely while delivering what will be a wonderful museum showcasing a brilliant collection.

"A new opening date will be announced as soon as we are confident the impact of Covid-19 has been fully assessed."

