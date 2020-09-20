Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car on Arran Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The woman was struck by a car in Brodick on the Isle of Arran

A 78-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car on the Isle of Arran.

A red Citroen struck the pensioner on Mid Mayish Road, Brodick, at about 15:30 on Saturday.

Emergency services were called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Stewart Taylor said inquiries surrounding the incident were ongoing, adding that there were "a number of passers-by" at the time of the crash.