Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car on Arran
A 78-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car on the Isle of Arran.
A red Citroen struck the pensioner on Mid Mayish Road, Brodick, at about 15:30 on Saturday.
Emergency services were called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Stewart Taylor said inquiries surrounding the incident were ongoing, adding that there were "a number of passers-by" at the time of the crash.
Police have asked any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the scene, to contact them via the non-emergency line.