Covid-19 cases in Argyll community cluster rise to 27

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in a cluster in an Argyll community have increased.

The health board has been carrying out contact tracing after 13 cases were confirmed about a week ago.

The cluster also includes a pupil at Kilcreggan Primary School. NHS Highland said all close contacts had been identified and were self-isolating.

The school remains open to all other pupils.

Dr Tim Allison, NHS Highland's director of public health, described the Kilcreggan cluster as an "evolving situation".

He added: "It is important that we do not become complacent and that we continue to follow the national guidance to keep you and others safe.

"This includes physical distancing, wearing a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, cleaning your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolating if you develop symptoms."

School pupils

NHS Highland has also been dealing with cases of Covid-19 affecting pupils at schools in the Highlands.

A pupil in Dornoch has tested positive and the health board has been working with Highland Council to manage the situation.

NHS Highland said all necessary action had been undertaken and contact tracing was being carried out with all close contacts asked to self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

The other cases involve an S6 pupil at Gairloch High School.

As a precaution to prevent further spread, S4-S6 pupils have been advised to remain at home for 14 days. Pupils in S1-S3 can continue to attend if they are well.